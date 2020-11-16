Appeal after burglary in Clifton
We’re asking the public to help us with an ongoing investigation into a burglary in Clifton.
An unknown person forced entry to a block of flats in Elmdale Road on Sunday 13 September at about 8.40am and stole a quantity of cash from an office.
We’re releasing an image of a man we wish to identify in connection with our enquiries.
He’s described as white, about 6ft tall, of a large build and having short blond hair. He was wearing a yellow high-vis jacket.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220212218