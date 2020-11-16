Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

Appeal after burglary in Clifton

Appeal after burglary in Clifton

Posted at 13:21 on 16th November 2020 in Appeals

Can you help us identify this individual?

We’re asking the public to help us with an ongoing investigation into a burglary in Clifton.

An unknown person forced entry to a block of flats in Elmdale Road on Sunday 13 September at about 8.40am and stole a quantity of cash from an office.

We’re releasing an image of a man we wish to identify in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, about 6ft tall, of a large build and having short blond hair. He was wearing a yellow high-vis jacket.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220212218