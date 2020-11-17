Appeal after man tries to steal from shop in Taunton

Did you witness an incident at a convenience store in Taunton at the weekend?

A man entered the One Stop Shop, in Priorswood Road, at about 4.20pm on Saturday 14 November.

He picked up four cans of cider and tried to leave the store without paying.

When confronted by a member of staff, he pushed her and revealed he was carrying a hammer before fleeing the scene.

A man we wish to identify in connection with our enquiries is described as a white, aged 25-35, about 5ft 9ins, of a slim build and had brown hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top, jeans and trainers, as well as a face mask.