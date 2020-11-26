Appeal following assault in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in the car park of Tesco Superstore, Station Road, Weston-super-Mare on the afternoon of Sunday 15 November.

A woman in her 40s was hit in the face by a male offender between 2.20 and 2.40pm while in the company of her two children. She didn’t suffer serious injuries but was left shaken by the incident.

The offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 5in tall, of average build with short dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, particularly a female passer-by who was seen to stop and speak to the victim.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220257951.