Appeal for information after gold ring stolen from care home resident

We’re seeking the public’s help following the theft of an item of jewellery from an elderly victim.

Police believe that an unknown offender entered the victim’s room in a care home on Sterncourt Road, Frenchay, South Gloucestershire, between 17 and 18 October and stole a gold full sovereign ring, pictured, from her finger.

The victim, who was 84 at the time of the theft, was suffering with dementia and has sadly since passed away.

The ring is of great sentimental value to her family and officers would like to hear from anyone with any information that could lead to its safe return.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220236963.