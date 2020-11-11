Appeal for information following break in at Helicopter Museum
We’re appealing for information following a burglary at the Helicopter Museum, Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare.
The museum, which is currently closed to the general public, was broken into between Sunday 1 November and Wednesday 4 November, with unknown offenders causing damage to perimeter fencing and forcing entry to a number of containers.
It is not thought that any items were stolen.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area during these dates.
If you can help, call 101, quoting crime reference number 5220249420.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.