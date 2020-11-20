Appeal to trace driver involved in collision with pedestrians in Fishponds

We’re appealing for the driver of a car involved in a collision with pedestrians in Fishponds earlier today to contact us.

At about 5.15pm today (Friday 20 November), a dark grey estate was involved in a collision with a 53-year-old man, who was crossing Forest Road, near the junction with Lodge Causeway. The man was carrying a two-year-old boy at the time.

The boy suffered minor injuries but the man was found to have suffered a significant head injury, described as life-threatening.

Det Insp James Wasiak said: “We’re appealing for the driver of the car to get in touch with us. He did initially stop at the scene, but the extent of the injury to the man may not have been apparent at the time.

“If this was you, please get in touch. If you witnessed this collision, or have any other information about the driver or the vehicle, please also get in touch.”