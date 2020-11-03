Can you help us identify this man?

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to identify following a GBH in Weston-super-Mare.

A man in his 40s sustained a broken arm and fractured ribs when he was assaulted outside Sass Bar on South Parade following an argument with a group of young people.

The incident happened at about 1am on Saturday, 10 October.

The victim was pushed to the floor by a man described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

He was wearing a maroon coloured short sleeved t-shirt, black trousers which had white piping down the side of the legs and black shoes.