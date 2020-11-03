Can you help us identify this man?
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to identify following a GBH in Weston-super-Mare.
A man in his 40s sustained a broken arm and fractured ribs when he was assaulted outside Sass Bar on South Parade following an argument with a group of young people.
The incident happened at about 1am on Saturday, 10 October.
The victim was pushed to the floor by a man described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.
He was wearing a maroon coloured short sleeved t-shirt, black trousers which had white piping down the side of the legs and black shoes.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220210786.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.