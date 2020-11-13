CCTV appeal after store robbery

An investigation is ongoing following a robbery at a store in Bishop Sutton over the weekend.

At approximately 9.20am on Sunday 8 November, a male carrying a red baseball bat and plastic bag entered the Post Office, in The Street.

He approached the till and demanded money was handed over. Upon receiving a quantity of cash, he then left the store and turned right towards Ham Lane.

CCTV enquiries show a man we wish to try to identify.

The male is described as white, in their mid-to-late teens, and was wearing a dark blue Adidas tracksuit that had white stripes down the arms, plus dark trainers. He had his hood up and was wearing a light blue surgical face mask.

Detective Sergeant Clare Ball said: “This was a nasty incident and thankfully no-one in the store was physically harmed.

“CCTV footage shows a man we want to speak to in connection with this enquiry.

“We appreciate the image is not the best, but we hope someone may recognise seeing an individual wearing this tracksuit and be able to help us identify who he is.”

Anyone in the area and saw what happened, or has other information that may assist with our investigation, is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220252433.