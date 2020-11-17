CCTV appeal following burglary and fraud in Bath

We’re appealing for information following a dwelling burglary in Bath and subsequent fraud offences which took place overnight on Saturday 19- Sunday 20 August.

Unknown offenders forced entry to a property on Lyncombe Vale between midnight and 8am while the occupants were asleep.

Two sets of car keys and a wallet containing bank cards were stolen. Two vehicles – a silver Mercedes E320 Estate and a red Jaguar XK8 convertible – were then stolen from the driveway and later found abandoned in a damaged state.

One of the stolen bank cards was used fraudulently at both Esso Churchill Bridge and McDonalds in Twerton.

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident.

If you recognise him, or have information that could assist officers with their investigation, please call 101 quoting crime reference 5220188350.

For advice on how to protect your home and property, visit our website: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/