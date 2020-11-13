CCTV Appeal following burglary at Somerset farm shop

We’re appealing for information following a burglary that took place on Wednesday 11 November at a farm shop in Somerset.

An unknown offender forced entry to the premises in North Perrot at 9.35pm by smashing a window, and proceeded to steal two tills containing cash.

The offender is described as a white man of stocky/large build, wearing a long sleeved top, a gilet with a hood, and dark tracksuit trousers with white stripes.

Following the incident a car was heard driving away at speed, thought to be heading in the direction of Dorset.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident.

If you recognise him, or have information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220255362.