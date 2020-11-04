CCTV appeal following hate crime on Bristol bus

We’re appealing for information following a hate crime which took place on a bus in Bristol.

On 16th October, the victim, a man in his 60s, boarded a FirstBus at the Primark stop on Gloucester Road, Bristol at about 10.05pm, travelling in the direction of Bishopston Library.

Upon sitting down, a man on the bus began behaving aggressively towards him, using racist slurs and insults and making threats.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’re keen to speak to in relation to this incident. He is described as white, with short dark hair and a goatee beard, aged in his late 20s to early 30s.

If you recognise him, or have information that could help police with their inquiry, please contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220235441.