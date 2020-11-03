CCTV appeal following public order incident in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses following a public order incident in Bridgwater in which a victim was threatened with a baseball bat.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of three men and a woman involved in an altercation in the Halswell Close area on the evening of Thursday 29 October between 5.30 and 6pm.

Police are keen to identify a man at the scene, pictured in CCTV footage, who is described as white, wearing a dark tracksuit with a light stripe down the sleeve with dark medium length hair.

If you saw anything or recognise the man from the description, contact police on 101 quoting reference 5220245265.