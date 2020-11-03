CCTV appeal following public order incident in Bridgwater
We’re appealing for witnesses following a public order incident in Bridgwater in which a victim was threatened with a baseball bat.
Witnesses reported seeing a group of three men and a woman involved in an altercation in the Halswell Close area on the evening of Thursday 29 October between 5.30 and 6pm.
Police are keen to identify a man at the scene, pictured in CCTV footage, who is described as white, wearing a dark tracksuit with a light stripe down the sleeve with dark medium length hair.
If you saw anything or recognise the man from the description, contact police on 101 quoting reference 5220245265.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.