CCTV Appeal following robbery in Hengrove

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Hengrove play park, Bristol in the early hours of Tuesday 29 September.

The victim, a man in his late 30s, was approached by four men armed with weapons who jumped out of the bushes and attempted to take his belongings. The victim resisted and was assaulted, causing minor injuries.

The men then ran off with the victim’s scooter, which was later recovered and returned to him.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of three men that police are keen to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened between 12.25am and 12.50am.

They are described as:

1. A man wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, black clothes, a woolie beanie hat and a face mask.

2. A man approximately 5ft 2in tall, wearing a dark green north face jacket also with his hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, and a face mask.

3. A man approximately 5ft 10 in tall, wearing a dark puffy jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms, of medium build.

Officers are also keen to speak to a fourth unidentified man who was with them.

If you recognise them, or have information that could help police with their inquiry, contact 101 quoting crime reference 5220220732.