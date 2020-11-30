CCTV image released in Yeovil robbery inquiry
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man as part of our investigation into the robbery of a shop in Yeovil.
At about 9.50pm on Saturday (28 November) a man entered the Co-Op on Mudford Road and threatened staff with a machete before making off with a quantity of cash.
The offender, who ran off in the direction of St Michael’s Avenue, wore a black face mask, a black coat over a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.
We appreciate the man’s face isn’t visible in the CCTV image but hope someone might recognise the combination of clothing.
If you recognise the man in the image or were in the area and saw something suspicious around the time, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220268490.