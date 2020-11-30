CCTV image released in Yeovil robbery inquiry

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man as part of our investigation into the robbery of a shop in Yeovil.

At about 9.50pm on Saturday (28 November) a man entered the Co-Op on Mudford Road and threatened staff with a machete before making off with a quantity of cash.

The offender, who ran off in the direction of St Michael’s Avenue, wore a black face mask, a black coat over a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

We appreciate the man’s face isn’t visible in the CCTV image but hope someone might recognise the combination of clothing.