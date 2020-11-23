Closure order granted for Yeovil property blighted by anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been successfully obtained for a property in Yeovil which has been blighted by incidents of intimidation, drug offences, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

The police’s application for a three-month closure of 61 Marl Close, Yeovil, was granted at a hearing in Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 November.

The order was granted following complaints from local residents about anti-social behaviour at the property, which had escalated in the last three months.

Anti-social Behaviour Officer Julie Crockett, who led on the application, said: “The conduct of those living at the property and visitors to the address had a significant and detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of those living nearby. Some reported they felt afraid even in their own homes.

“The reports helped us seek this closure order from the court. Without them, and other agencies assisting us, it would not have been possible.

“Our message to anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour in their area is please tell us. Your concerns will be taken seriously and this case shows how positive action can be taken when the community works together. The more evidence we can gather in these and similar situations, the stronger the case we can present in court. I’d like to thank all those who put their faith and trust in us. ”