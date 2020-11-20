Dashcam appeal after altercation – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in Middle Street, Yeovil, at about 8.45pm on Saturday 31 October.

Patrolling officers came across a group of people involved in an altercation in the street shortly after a vehicle was damaged.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam or phone footage which could help the investigation.

A man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the time was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.