Did you witness act of criminal damage in Bathford?

Witnesses to an act of criminal damage in Bathford last month are being asked to come forward.

A BMW parked in Bathford Hill was reported to have been deliberately scratched at about 8.50pm on Sunday 18 October.

PCSO Ray Kelly said: “We’ve seen several incidents of criminal damage reported in the village this year, which causes victims a huge amount of frustration and unnecessary expense too.

“During the course of our latest enquiries we’ve obtained some CCTV footage as we try to identify the offender.

“However, we’d ask anyone who has seen someone acting suspiciously or damaging property to please get in touch.”