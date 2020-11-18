Did you witness burglary at caravan in Glastonbury?

We’re asking any witnesses to a burglary in Glastonbury to come forward.

At some point between noon on Wednesday 11 November and the early hours of the following morning, an unknown offender broke into a caravan in Beckery Old Road.

A Dewalt drill, black portable DVD player and a metallic red electronic inverter were stolen.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

We’d ask anyone to get in touch who saw what happened, may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage, or has been offered items matching those descriptions by a seller.

Police can be contacted online, or on 101, giving reference number 5220255418.