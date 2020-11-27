Duo sentenced for drug offences

Two people from Weston-super-Mare have been sentenced after admitting drug supply offences.

Lee Amor, pictured, and Catherine Besse, both of Dunster Crescent, were stopped in a car in Locking Road on 26 September last year and arrested.

Besse was carrying a large amount of cash, while Amor was in possession of class A drugs. He had tried to hide them in his underwear but they were found during a search at a nearby police stations.

Subsequent enquiries uncovered that Amor had been selling class A drugs over a significant period of time.

Amor, 41, admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and two months at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 24 November. The court ordered the drugs be forfeited and destroyed, along with a mobile phone.

Besse, 54, received a 12-month community order plus a two-month curfew after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A.

Arresting officer PC Charlie Gates said: “The vehicle Lee Amor and Catherine Besse were travelling in had been linked to drug supply and so officers were proactive in stopping the vehicle and searching the pair.

“During the course of our investigation it became clear Amor paid no regard to the harm and impact class A drugs cause as he sought to profit from his illegal activities.

“He fully merited the custodial sentence he received, which would have been longer had he not pleaded guilty before trial.

“We hope this sends a strong message out to people that drug dealing will not be tolerated and crime does not pay.”

Proceeds of Crime Act investigation work is ongoing to seek confiscation of any assets gained through criminality.