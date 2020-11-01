Eight arrests made after unlicensed music event shut down

Multiple arrests have been made as an unlicensed music event in South Gloucestershire was closed down by officers this afternoon (Sunday 1 November).

Sound equipment was also seized as officers cleared the warehouse in Yate of hundreds of people.

Police were made aware of a suspected event at about 10.35pm last night and the first officers arrived on the scene within 12 minutes.

Hundreds of people were already at the event and surrounding roads were closed to prevent more people driving to the industrial estate. However, a large number of people continued to arrive on foot and were hostile to police, throwing items – such as bottles – at officers. Thankfully, all injuries to those officers are believed to be minor.

Our dedicated team on duty to deal with unlicensed music events attended and were supported by teams from neighbouring forces.

An estimated 500-700 people are believed to have attended the event, which continued despite power to the building being cut off by Western Power.

Officers entered the warehouse at about 1.50pm this afternoon and quickly seized the sound equipment. It is being taken away to a secure location.

The building was cleared of people by 3.10pm, despite attacks on officers who were equipped with safety gear to protect them from serious injury.

A total of eight people have been arrested, including a man in his 30s on suspicion of being involved in organising the event.

Road closures around the site have now been lifted, but some officers remain at the scene securing the premises.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Our priority is always to protect the safety of the public and officers have acted with skill and bravery today to bring this unlicensed event to a safe conclusion.

“These sorts of police operations are incredibly difficult to manage as we seek to bring those responsible to justice, while ensuring public safety.

“Anyone organising an unlicensed music event does so with no thought to others and to stage something of this nature at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in the South West will rightly make those making sacrifices incredibly angry.

“Officers and staff will continue to examine footage captured on body worn cameras and drones in the coming days to allow appropriate action to be taken against those responsible.”