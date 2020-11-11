Fines issued after protest in Glastonbury

A number of people have received fines for COVID-19 breaches after attending a protest in Glastonbury last week.

A crowd of approximately 60-80 people gathered in the High Street on Thursday 5 November, the day national restrictions were introduced to reduce the spread of the virus.

Many of those in attendance were not socially distancing or wearing face masks.

Officers were called to the scene and the group dispersed after about an hour. An increased police presence remained in the area throughout the evening to deter any further gatherings taking place.

So far four fines worth £200 have been issued.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Simon Lancey said: “The right to protest is well established in this country and is a key part of our democracy. Officers in the United Kingdom have a long history of upholding this, policing by consent and ensuring the safety of all those exercising that right.

“The protest was peaceful, however COVID-19 is a deadly disease and there are restrictions in place to prevent its spread, including against such gatherings of more than two people.

“Officers sought to engage with those at the protest. They recorded details of those who attended on their body worn cameras, which has allowed enforcement action to be taken retrospectively. Enquiries are continuing to try to identify more involved.

“We have consistently said that flagrant breaches of the regulations, which are designed to protect public health, cannot be allowed and we hope these fines will deter people from similar action in future.”