Investigation ongoing after car damaged by bottle

We’re hoping the public can help us identify a man we want to speak to in connection with a criminal damage investigation.

Officers are investigating an incident in Gloucester Road, Bristol, at about 9-9.15am on Tuesday 10 November.

A woman, in her 20s, was in her a car when a man leant in through the passenger-side window, causing her to feel alarmed and distressed.

The same man has then shortly afterwards thrown a bottle at the vehicle, causing some damage.

Officers investigating the incident have obtained a photograph of a man we wish to identify and speak to in connection with our enquiries.