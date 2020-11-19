Man arrested after police helicopter struck by laser

We arrested a 38-year-old man last night on suspicion of endangering an aircraft after the crew of a police helicopter reported being struck by a laser.

The National Police Air Service were assisting officers in south Bristol searching for a vulnerable missing man when the incident happened at about 8.20pm.

After the missing man was found safe in the Brislington area at 8.25pm, the crew of the helicopter directed officers on the ground to an address in Bedminster where the man was arrested 15 minutes later.

A laser was recovered from the garden of the address.

The man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.