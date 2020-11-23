Man arrested following commercial burglary in Bristol

Police have made an arrest following a burglary that took place at Aldi supermarket, Henbury yesterday evening (Sunday 22 November).

Officers responded to a call reporting a break-in at the store at about 9.50pm, and found that entry had been forced to the premises and an attempt had been made to damage an ATM machine.

The scene was secured for a full forensic examination.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.