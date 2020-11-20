Man charged after police helicopter struck by laser

A man will appear in court in the new year after being charged in connection with a laser strike on a police helicopter.

The National Police Air Service were assisting officers in south Bristol searching for a vulnerable missing man when the incident was reported at about 8.20pm on Wednesday 18 November. The man was found safe and well minutes later and was not involved with the laser strike incident.

Officers yesterday (Thursday 19 November) charged Jason Robinson, of Martock Crescent in Bedminster, with one count of recklessly endangering the crew of an aircraft.

The 38-year-old has been released on unconditional bail and will appear before Bristol Magistrates Court on 14 January.