Man charged with manslaughter due to appear in court

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Thursday 26 November) after being charged in connection with the death of a man in Bristol earlier this year.

Mitchell Thorpe was yesterday charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of 45-year-old Craig Parker who was injured in the Stockwood area on Wednesday 25 March. He will also face one count of possessing criminal property.

Thorpe, from Hengrove, was remanded ahead of his appearance today at Bristol Magistrates Court.