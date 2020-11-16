Man convicted of tyre slashing offences ordered to compensate victims

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting seven counts of criminal damage following a series of tyre slashings in Taunton.

Lee Edney, of Cheddon Road, Taunton, carried out the offences in Cheddon Road on the evening of Tuesday 7 April.

He admitted the charges at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to a community order, which includes 280 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay compensation to all the victims.

Investigating officer PC Simon Dawkins said: “We identified Lee Edney from CCTV footage and he was arrested just days after these offences were committed. I’m pleased the victims of his crimes now have justice and he’s been ordered to pay them compensation for the damage he caused.”