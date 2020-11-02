Man in court charged with robbery after taxi driver injured

A man is due to appear in court today (Monday 2 November) charged with robbery after a taxi driver was injured in Bristol over the weekend.

Shortly before 7.20pm on Saturday 31 October we were called to Randolph Avenue, in Hartcliffe, after a male taxi driver was wounded.

He was taken to hospital with chest and facial injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers, with assistance of the police helicopter, conducted an area search before making an arrest.

Daniel Armstrong-Eccles, from Hartcliffe, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today. He’s also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm.