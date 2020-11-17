Mini-diggers stolen more than 17 years ago recovered by officers in Somerset

Officers have recovered two mini-diggers worth £10,000 from a premises in the Templecombe area of Somerset, which are believed to have been stolen more than 17 years ago.

The diggers were reported as stolen from the Greater Manchester and Essex areas in the early 2000s. They were recovered during a warrant carried out on Wednesday 11 November.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and they’ve been released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.