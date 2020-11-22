New plea for driver to come forward following collision in Fishponds

We’re continuing to appeal for the driver of a car involved in a collision with pedestrians in Fishponds to contact us.

At about 5.15pm on Friday 20 November, a dark grey estate was involved in a collision with a 53-year-old man, who was crossing Forest Road, near the junction with Lodge Causeway. The man was carrying a two-year-old boy at the time.

The boy suffered minor injuries but the man sustained a significant head injury, as well as fractures to his arm and leg. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as improving.

Det Sgt Nicholas Lawson said: “Our investigation is continuing and we’re focussing on reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and forensic enquiries.

“We’re still appealing for the driver of the car to get in touch with us. They may have panicked at the time, or not realised the extent of the injury caused to the pedestrian, but it’s vital they come forward now, not only to assist with our investigation but to help the family of those involved. They are traumatised by what’s happened and want to know that the driver responsible is engaging with the police.

“If this was you, please get in touch. If you witnessed this collision, or have any other information about the driver or the vehicle, please also get in touch.”

