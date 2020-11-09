Officer dismissed following hearing for theft offence

A police officer who admitted stealing items from a supermarket in Bristol has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.

The hearing, which was held in private at the direction of the chair, heard how the officer, known as PC S, was stopped leaving a supermarket in Winterstoke Road after stealing £75.04 worth of goods on Sunday 6 September.

For the theft offence, the officer accepted a conditional caution prior to the misconduct hearing taking place on Wednesday 4 November.

At the hearing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh found allegations of gross misconduct were proven and dismissed the officer without notice.

In his findings, the Chief Constable said: “PC S’s conduct is one of dishonesty and without doubt will cause significant harm to the confidence of the public in their police. His dismissal will help restore confidence by making it clear that such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable within policing.

“There is no place for dishonesty in policing and PC S will be dismissed without notice and entered onto the barred list so that he can never have any involvement in any role in policing in the future.”

The full hearing outcome can be found on the misconduct section of our website