Three men arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Three men suspected of being concerned in the supply of drugs in Bristol have been arrested.

Police made the arrests yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 25 November) after stopping a car in Queen Square.

Suspected class A drugs and cannabis were seized, in addition to a large quantity of cash.

Following the arrests, a search was carried out at an address in Brentry and further drugs paraphernalia was seized.

The three men have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Supervising officer Sgt Stuart King said: “This excellent work highlights the proactive policing that officers carry out daily to remove harmful drugs from our streets and apprehend those suspected to be involved in their supply.

“We urge members of the public to contact us on 101 if they have information about suspected drug criminality in their communities. Every report we receive helps us to build a clearer picture about criminal activity and allows us to take positive action to target offenders.”