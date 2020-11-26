Tribute to woman who died in collision on A372

The family of a 23-year-old woman who died following a collision on the A372 near Kingsdon have released a tribute.

Tara Belle Jones, also known as Tara Belle Chant, from Langport, died when the Citroen C1 she was driving was involved in a collision with a VW Golf at around 6.30pm on Saturday 7 November.

Her family have released the following statement:

“Tara will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends, who will remember her fun-loving personality and wonderful smile.”