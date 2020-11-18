Two charged following burglary and fraud offences in Highbridge

Two people appeared at North Somerset Magistrates court last Friday (13 November) charged with burglary and fraud offences.

Following an investigation by Operation Remedy officers, Gary Horton, 41, of Sloway Lane, Highbridge was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, relating to a dwelling burglary and subsequent bank card frauds in various shops in Highbridge on 30 September.

Maria Maidment, 49, of Honiton Road, Taunton, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation in relation to the same incidents, as well as two counts of theft from a shop in Highbridge which occurred on 8 and 11 October.

Horton was additionally charged with assaulting a police officer while in custody in Bridgwater on Thursday 12 November.

The pair entered a not guilty plea to all charges except assaulting an emergency worker, and were remanded in prison until their next court appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 11 December.