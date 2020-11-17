Two charged with murder of five-week-old boy

Skip to content

Posted at 09:56 on 17th November 2020 in In Court

We’ve charged two people with the murder of a five-week-old boy in 2018.

James Dean Clark, 31, of Neads Drive, Warmley and Helen Jeremy, 26, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday, 17 November).

The charges relate to the death of Sean Clark who died at an address on Neads Drive, Warmley on 14 January 2018.