Two drug related arrests made in Bristol in day of targeted action

Police have made two arrests on suspicion of drug offences following a day of targeted action across Bristol.

On Friday 30 October, plain clothes officers observed a suspected drug deal taking place on a cycle track near Fox Road, Bristol. A man aged 25 from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and assaulting an emergency worker. Cash and suspected stolen mobile phones were seized by officers.

The man has been released pending further investigation.

On the same day a 23-year-old man from Yate wanted under European extradition warrant for numerous drug related offences, including the supply of class B/C drugs, was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle suspected to be involved in a drug deal. A small quantity of class B drugs was seized.

He was remanded in custody before appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, 31 October.

A third man arrested in the St Paul’s area of Bristol was subsequently released due to safeguarding concerns, after officers determined that he was vulnerable and potentially being exploited. He was left in the care of support staff and enquiries are ongoing.

Further drug stop searches were carried out in Easton and St George.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “This successful operation, leading to the arrest of two persistent wanted offenders, was thanks to the combined efforts of neighbourhood and patrol officers.

“The activity also generated further intelligence, allowing us to pursue potential warrants where we have evidence to suggest drug related activity is taking place.

“We continue to encourage members of the public to keep talking to us about suspected drug criminality in their community. Each individual report allows us to build on existing intelligence and to put a plan of action in place, like the one carried out last Friday.”