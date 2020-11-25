Two men charged with theft of scrap metal

Two men have been charged with the theft of scrap metal following an incident in Highbridge.

Daniel Reynolds, 26, of High Street, Llanbradach, and Ethan Twynham, 19, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, have been charged with one count of theft and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.

The charge relate to the alleged theft of scrap metal from private land in the Edithmead area of Highbridge – which was found inside a Ford Transit van – on the morning of Friday 20 November.

Enquiries are ongoing in the Bridgwater, Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea areas to identify the owners of other items of scrap metal seized by officers.