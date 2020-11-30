Witness appeal following hate crime on Bristol bus
We’re appealing for witnesses following a hate crime that took place in Bristol earlier this month.
On Friday 16 October at about 10.15pm, an elderly man was targeted by a man who shouted offensive racial slurs and threats at him whilst travelling on a bus on Gloucester Road.
The offender is described as a white middle aged man.
It’s thought that members of the public attempted to intervene and police are keen to hear from them.
If you witnessed what happened, please call 101 and quote 5220235441.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.