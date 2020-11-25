Witness appeal following road rage incident in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident which occurred on Upper Belgrave Road, Bristol, on Wednesday 18 November at about 6.50pm.

The female victim was driving her blue Renault Clio near the junction with Worral Road when she noticed a white A Class Mercedes driving erratically very close to her rear bumper, before undertaking her and braking sharply in front of her, forcing her to stop.

At the traffic light junction the driver pulled up alongside victim and shouted abuse, made threats and threw things at her car, leaving her very distressed.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of the Mercedes, who is described as a white man of slim build, aged in his early to mid-20s, with dark hair in a top knot style, and wearing a dark t-shirt.

Did you see anything or recognise the driver from the description?

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220260696.