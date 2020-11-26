Witnesses sought after cyclist injured

We’re asking witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch after a cyclist was seriously injured after coming off his bike yesterday evening (Wednesday 26 November).

We were called at 5.50pm to support the ambulance service with an incident in Naish Hill, Clapton-in-Gordano.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. His family have been informed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but it reopened at about 10.15pm.

PC Wayne Carhart said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and at the moment the circumstances around this incident are unclear.

“We’re conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries as we seek to build up a picture of what happened in the moments before the incident.

“We’d therefore be especially grateful if any witnesses, or drivers who were in the area and have dashcam, could come forward.”

If you can assist our enquiries, please contact us through our website, or on 101, quoting reference 5220266223.