Witnesses sought following attempted robbery of teenage boy

We’re appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Wells.

A teenage boy was approached by a man on Torhill Lane at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday (26 November).

The man demanded the boy hand over his belongings before punching him when he refused.

The victim ran away following the incident.

The offender is described as mixed race, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6ft 3ins tall and of athletic build. He had a deep voice and spoke in a Bristolian accent.

He wore a black snood, black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, a black waterproof jacket and black Nike trainers.