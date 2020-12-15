Appeal after distraction burglary – Filton

We’re seeking witness and information after a distraction burglary in Filton.

At about 7pm on Wednesday 2 December two men called on a woman in her 80s. They claimed to need access to the back of her home in Hunters Way to check on some work they were doing on a neighbouring property.

One of the men kept her talking and when she realised that the other was going into another room she told them to leave.

She later found items had been disturbed in the bedrooms and a man’s bracelet had been stolen.

The men were both described as white, wearing dark clothing and black face masks. One was about 30 and quite stocky while the other was taller and slimmer and in his mid-20s.

Officers have carried out a forensic examination of the property and house-to-house enquiries.

A white van, possibly sign-written, was in the area and officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw that vehicle.

If you have vulnerable elderly relatives or friends please talk to them about how to stay safe from this sort of crime.

Our doorstep crime prevention tips include:

never open the door to an unexpected caller until you’ve checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a ‘smart’ doorbell. Genuine callers expect it

if you’re not sure, don’t open the door

if you are suspicious of a caller tell us straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101

keep your cash in the bank, not at home

keep windows and doors secured if you’re not in the room

if you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on vulnerable neighbours, call 999 straight away

join Neighbourhood Watch

Visit our doorstep crime prevention page.