Appeal after home burgled in just 35 minutes – Bath

We’re appealing for information after a house in Bath was burgled while the family were out for just 35 minutes.

It happened in Symes Park on Thursday 26 November. The householder called police on returning home to find their front door forced at about 6.45pm.

Two watches were stolen – an Omega Speedmaster and a Tag Heuer and we’re keen to hear from anyone who has been offered such watches for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Also taken were jewellery boxes which were found dumped in the open area of Lansdown Lane by members of the public and handed in.

We’d like to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in Symes Park between 5.30pm and 7pm on 26 November. We also want to talk to you if you saw the recovered items being dumped on Lansdown Lane or spotted any suspicious vehicles in the area.

To help to keep your home and belongings safe, follow these steps:

Make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked, if you’re not in the room, before you go out and before you go to bed. Set the alarm if you have one

Always double-lock uPVC doors using the key as well as lifting the handle

Ideally keep jewellery with a secure storage company, as thieves have been known to steal whole safes. If you do use a safe make sure you invest in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted and mounted to a solid wall or floor

Take photos of your valuables and write a short description of each one

Mark your jewellery with a forensic security liquid

Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home. Store it in a bank, building society or post office account

Install burglar alarms and CCTV

Join Neighbourhood Watch

Always report any suspicious activity as it happens by calling 101. Remember to pass on vehicle details and descriptions. If you think a crime is underway, it’s always 999.

Visit our home security page for more advice.