Appeal after woman assaulted in Keynsham
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was inappropriately touched in Keynsham.
A man slapped the victim’s bottom as she walked along a path between Charlton Road and Ashton Way car park.
The incident happened between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, 28 November.
The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build with brown hair and a short beard. He wore a grey hooded top.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the man is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220270531.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.