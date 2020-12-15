Appeal after woman assaulted in Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was inappropriately touched in Keynsham.

A man slapped the victim’s bottom as she walked along a path between Charlton Road and Ashton Way car park.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, 28 November.

The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build with brown hair and a short beard. He wore a grey hooded top.