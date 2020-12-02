Appeal after woman threatened in Bridgwater

Enquiries are being carried out after an incident in Bridgwater last week.

At approximately 7.40pm on Saturday 28 November, a woman knocked on a door in Victoria Road and made threats against a woman inside. She then sat on the wall outside for a short period of time before walking off.

The offender is described as white, female, mid-20s, of slim build with shoulder length dark brown hair with a fringe. She was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black bottoms.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’d ask anyone with information to call 101 and give reference 5220268429.