Appeal following A46 fatal collision

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A46 at Dyrham last night.

Two grey pickup trucks collided between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

One of the vehicles came off the road and the driver sadly died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening arm and leg injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital where they remain.

The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene and the vehicles are recovered.

Motorists, particularly those using the M4 this morning, are currently advised to use alternative routes.

We’d like to speak to anyone who used the A46 around the time of the incident last night, particularly those who saw vehicles matching the description of those involved.

We’d also like to appeal for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time the collision occurred.