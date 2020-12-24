Appeal following burglary in Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bath.
Entry was forced into a property on The Weal in the Weston area of the city between 1.30pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday (22 December).
A number of items of jewellery were stolen.
House to house enquiries have been carried out and officers will be reviewing any CCTV from the area.
We’re keen to talk to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220286157.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.