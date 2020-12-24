Appeal following burglary in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bath.

Entry was forced into a property on The Weal in the Weston area of the city between 1.30pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday (22 December).

A number of items of jewellery were stolen.

House to house enquiries have been carried out and officers will be reviewing any CCTV from the area.

We’re keen to talk to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.