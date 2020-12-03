Appeal following theft of delivery van in Frome

We are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver’s van containing over 100 parcels was stolen in Frome last Friday November 27, 2020.

At 12.25pm last Friday, the driver was making a delivery in Locks Hill in Frome, when a man pushed him out of the way of his white Peugeot Expert van, registration WU62 KUW, and drove off. When the van pulled away, the victim saw a blue Toyota with partial registration BU04 or BO05 which had been parked in front of his van pull away and drive off along with the suspect in the van. The vehicles were driven towards Styles Hill, Frome, outside of Frome Care Village.

At around 1pm that day, a member of the public spoke to our officers and told them that they had seen the stolen van driving at speed being quickly followed by a silver Renault. Unfortunately we were not able to get this witness’s details at the time and we would like to appeal specifically for that person to please come forward.

The suspect who stole the van is described as a white man in his twenties, around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a cream or beige hoodie with the hood up.

The driver of the blue Toyota was a white man.