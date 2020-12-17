Appeal for information following aggravated burglary in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for information after a woman in her 60s was left with head injuries following an aggravated burglary in Weston-super-Mare.

At about 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 December) a man claiming to be delivering a parcel forced his way into the woman’s home on Hambledon Road and assaulted her before making off on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, but has been left extremely shaken by the incident.

The offender is described as being of skinny build, over 6ft tall, with an Asian accent. He was dressed with a black jacket with a hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and was wearing a balaclava with a black woolly hat. It’s believed he was carrying a baseball bat which he used to assault the victim.

Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries and the victim is being offered safeguarding support.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation. If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220282036.