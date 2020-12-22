Appeal for information following burglary in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Glastonbury.

Unknown offender(s) forced entry to a rear door of a property in the Mead Road between the dates of 16 November and 16 December, while it was unoccupied, and stole various items of jewellery.

House-to-house enquiries have identified that two men have been seen acting suspiciously in the area within the last fortnight and officers are keen to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

Police are also particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have CCTV footage of the offenders.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220281469.